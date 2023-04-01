Post office branch to open in Great Barr after delays due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The former Great Barr Post Office which closed its doors on March 20

The new location at Cross Lane Convenience Store, on Cross Lane, had been due to open when the Great Barr Post Office closed on March 20.

However bosses warned of delays to the relocation, but still pressed ahead with the Newton Road closure to the anger of residents and an MP.

And now chiefs have confirmed the new location will open at 1pm on April 27 – a total of 38 days since the planned move between branches.

The Post Office, in a statement regarding the closure of the first branch last month, said: "As you will be aware following a local public consultation, we made the decision to move Great Barr Post Office branch to a new location at Cross Lane Convenience Store,

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances there will be a delay to our plans to relocate the branch and regrettably, the current branch will need to close before the move to the new location is completed.

"We would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep this period of closure to a minimum. The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in Great Barr is important to us and we are working hard to restore a service to the community as soon as possible. Further information will be provided in due course once the opening date has been finalised."

The consultation period, which stretched between November and January, resulted in 116 responses overall with concerns being raised over traffic and parking, access and privacy, products and services as well as anti-social-behaviour.

Post Office chiefs said the parking at the site will meet the needs of people, there will be "sufficient space" in the store, a "similar range of products and services" will be available, and security measures will be in place due to the store selling alcohol.

Nicola Richards, MP for West Bromwich East, also penned a letter to Post Office leaders calling for the closure decision to be "reversed" and for them to "properly" address concerns about the issues raised by residents.