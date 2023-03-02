Broken down coach closes lanes on M6 near Great Barr

Central Motorway Police Group reported on Thursday afternoon that two lanes had been closed on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions seven, for Great Barr, and junction six, for Birmingham.
On Twitter, the team said: "M6 S/B J7 to J6 lanes 1 and 2 closed due to a broken down coach.
"Unfortunately the air brakes can not be released. Recovery on route."
M6 S/B J7 to J6 lanes 1 and 2 closed due to a broken down coach. Unfortunately the air brakes can not be released. Recovery on route. @HighwaysWMIDS 5419 pic.twitter.com/27TwyEIVt8— CMPG (@CMPG) March 2, 2023