Great Barr Thai boxer Gene Smith fighting to be national champion after being selected for England team

Gene Smith

The 16-year-old could grace the competition in Venice as WBC English Junior Champion if he beats fellow countryman Luis Wright in Bolton this weekend.

The Barr Beacon School pupil will step in to the ring on Saturday at Bolton FC supported by family, friends and fellow fighters from K-Star Academy, where he has trained for ten years.

He told the Express & Star: "I am delighted to be representing England in Italy in June, it always feels great to represent my country. But I need to get this weekend's fight out of the way before I can think about Venice.

"I want to be a WBC English champion and I will need to beat Luis in Bolton to do that."

Gene represented his country last August at World Muay Thai Youth Games in Canada which gave him the taste for international competition.

He said: "It was great to see so many fighters from across the world, however, as I am not a professional yet it does cost a lot of money.."

Gene's success has already gained him a following across North Birmingham and Sandwell and garnered some all important sponsors which are needed to keep his dream of world glory alive.

He said: "My sponsors have been great Foxstar Clothing, Greenpower Plant Hire, Beeches Recovery, Jacksons Recovery, Butler and Daughter Removals, 247 Worldwide Exhibitions, Ucan Car Credit, Happy Tan and Level Group who joined the team this week."

However, to continue his rise to the summit of the global sport more sponsors are needed.

Gene's father Roland Smith said: "Gene has been involved in Thai Boxing for over 10 years and want’s to continue to a professional level. Right now he’s heading for the top of his amateur Junior career in the sport.

"He’s made the English team to go in Venice which is amazing as he will compete against top junior Thai Boxing athletes from all over the world.

"However being an amateur sport, it incurs all the costs to the athlete. So the opportunity for sponsorship comes into play. We are looking for commercial sponsors, to assist in the costs to get him there. In return when able he will carry company branding on his clothing which will along with recognition on all social media posts be mentioned, providing sponsors with named directional posts."