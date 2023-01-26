Notification Settings

Police searching for man wanted on suspicion of burglary and harassment

Great Barr

Police are searching for a 42-year-old man who is wanted on suspicion of burglary and harassment.

Have you seen Paul Moreton?
Paul Moreton is from Birmingham but also has links to Great Barr.

A spokesman for Birmingham Police said: "If you see him, contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 20/66815/23."

