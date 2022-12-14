Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Footprints spotted on ice at Great Barr nature reserve days after Solihull tragedy

By Thomas ParkesGreat BarrPublished: Last Updated:

People have been warned to stay off the "treacherous" ice after footsteps were spotted on frozen water at a nature reserve – days after the tragedy in Solihull.

The ice. Photo: The Friends of Queslett Nature Reserve
The ice. Photo: The Friends of Queslett Nature Reserve

The Friends of Queslett Nature Reserve, in Great Barr, issued the warning after volunteers spotted adult footprints on the ice "going quite far out".

It comes after three boys aged 11, 10 and eight died after falling into Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull, with a six-year-old boy currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Meanwhile, shocking footage revealed a group of students risking their lives by walking on a frozen area of the Wyrley and Essington Canal in Brownhills.

A post from The Friends of Queslett Nature Reserve said: "The Friends of Queslett Nature Reserve would like to offer our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the children who died in a tragic accident of falling through the ice at Babb Mill Nature Reserve in Solihull.

The make-shift sign put up. Photo: The Friends of Queslett Nature Reserve

"(On Tuesday) we paid a visit to the QNR and as expected the lake was frozen over but we were disturbed to see what looked like adult footprints on the ice going quite far out.

"We cannot say enough how treacherous the ice is. Just because the large birds can walk on top does not mean the ice can support the weight of an adult or child.

"Also, there were paw prints on the ice, far too big for a fox. So it is evident that people are letting their dogs loose on the ice as well. Again, the ice is very thin in places and the dog can fall through. Please be careful by the lake when it is iced over."

Patrols are carried out by the group when the temperature drops to keep an eye on the wildlife on the lake and ensure they're getting enough food. They have installed a make-shift sign up as well to warn people of the dangers of thin ice.

Great Barr
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News