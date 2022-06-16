Man dies after being found with severe burn injuries at Great Barr house

Emergency services rushed to Amberley Green on Wednesday at about 11am and found a man with fatal burns.
West Midlands Police said it was investigating how he came about his injuries.
A police spokeswoman said: "We're investigating after a man was found with severe burn injuries in Amberley Green, Great Barr, around 11am on Wednesday.
"Sadly, he was confirmed dead at the scene.
"We're still in the process of establishing how the man came about his injuries, however we're not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."