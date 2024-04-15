Road closed following 'emergency services incident'

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of Hagley Road, on Bearwood High Street, to reports of an incident.

The incident was first reported at around 7.35am on Monday, with road users being warned to expect congestion and minor disruptions while emergency services work at the scene.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "A456 Hagley Road into the city around Bearwood High Street, Bearwood. Lane closed.

"Emergency services incident. Congestion from Quinton."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.