Police urge people who spot missing Sandwell boy, 16, to call 999
Police are appealing over the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has gone missing from Sandwell.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Vladimir, aged 16, is described as being 5ft 5ins tall and was last wearing a black waterproof jacket and black and blue joggers.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the missing boy to help in the appeal.
Anyone who sees him has been asked to contact the force directly and not to approach him.
People should do so by calling 999 and quoting PID: 445529.