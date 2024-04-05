Police urge people who spot missing Sandwell boy, 16, to call 999

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Vladimir, aged 16, is described as being 5ft 5ins tall and was last wearing a black waterproof jacket and black and blue joggers.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the missing boy to help in the appeal.

Have you seen Vladimir?

Anyone who sees him has been asked to contact the force directly and not to approach him.

People should do so by calling 999 and quoting PID: 445529.