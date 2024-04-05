'Gridlock' traffic on M5 near West Bromwich due to stranded lorry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways first reported the incident on Friday evening.

It warned drivers of heavy traffic on the M5 northbound from Junction 3 for Quinton/Halesowen to Junction 1 for West Bromwich/Birmingham and southbound from the M6 at Junction 8 to Junction 1.

Central Motorway Policing Group officers are said to be at the scene.

West Midlands Roads reported heavy congestion on the M5 at Junction 1 for West Bromwich at around 3.35pm on Friday.

It said there was "gridlock" traffic on the motorway and surrounding roads including including Trinity Way, The Expressway, Kenrick Way and at Junction 2 for the Birchley Island/Oldbury.