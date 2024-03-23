Top opera and jazz singer who made her home in the West Midlands is supporting new arts project in Sandwell

Gabriella Liandu helped launch Sandwell Creates at West Bromwich Indoor Markets with a performance which stunned shoppers at the Kings Square Shopping Centre.]

The 26-year-old Zambian-Scottish jazz and opera singer has made her home in the West Midlands after originally coming to Birmingham to study at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire where she graduated in music and then pursued a masters degree in Jazz where she got a distinction and started writing her own compositions.

Gabriella Liandu who was on hand to help launch the Sandwell Creates project

She has worked with Birmingham Opera Company, English National Opera, Welsh National Opera and in 2020 became the associate music director of Lichfield Gospel Choir.

The Sandwell Creates project which is supported by Arts Council England aims to work with the diverse communities in and around the borough providing opportunities through professional mentoring and creative activity with the aim of staging a large-scale performance involving hundreds of people from the borough in two years time.

Part of the project features a song writing contest for young people from 16-26 with a prize of £750 and a chance to get their composition produced professionally. It has also been endorsed by Slade guitarist Dave Hill.

Gabriella said: "I come from a diverse background and upbringing but have found the West Midlands a wonderful place to live which itself is a cultural melting pot.

Gabriella Liandu on stage

"I was lucky to study at a wonderful venue in the Birmingham Conservatoire and then enjoy all the opportunities the region has to practice and perform music – I enjoy a rich variety of music and I have found people really appreciate the varied forms.

"This a great region to write and perform music with a multitude of venues from jazz clubs, to pubs and concert venues – the people of the West Midlands love live music and also like nothing better than to see people from the area make good."

Gabriella helped open the project along with Sam Oxborough who wowed audiences with her live performance of the national anthem at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

It also features a pop up radio project and free performance workshops – today (Saturday) there is one in music production with DJ Moyma and next Thursday a session on song writing with Czafari.

For more details including the song-writing competition visit www.birminghamopera.org/sandwell-creates