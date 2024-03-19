Sandwell gets arty with the help of friends from the Opera

Sandwell Creates, supported by Arts Council England (ACE), will work with the diverse communities in and around the borough providing opportunities through professional mentoring and creative activity with the aim of staging a large-scale performance involving hundreds of people from the borough in two years time.

Birmingham Opera Company’s ‘SandweIl on Air’ radio stall will be set up in West Bromwich Indoor Markets from Thursday and the company will be providing a programme of live performance in and around the hall and King Square shopping centre during the school holiday period.

It will include performances by singer Gabriella Lliandu on Thursday at 1pm and one by Sam Oxborough who wowed audiences with her live performance of the National Anthem at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

A song writing competition as part of the project could see young people from 16-26 get their composition produced with professional support and win a prize of £750 – it has been endorsed by Slade guitarist Dave Hill.

Dave Hill who is helping to pormote the songwriting contest in the Sandwell Creates project

Interviews with people from the area and market traders will be broadcast online, with one of the first featuring the Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Bill Gavan MBE.

He will join Radio Stall Dreaming creator Katherine Smith and Sandwell based graffiti artist Neoliberalizard whose designs will decorate the stall at the market.

Sandwell Mayor Bill Gavan MBE with Radio Stall Dreaming creator Katherine Smith

Graffiti artist Neoliberalizard who will appear on Thursday

Councillor Gavan said: “I am delighted to launch the Sandwell Creates project that will celebrate the diversity of our area and bring opportunities to young people and showcase the fantastic

talent that we have here. Music is a uniting force and brings cheer and hope when times are tough.

“Sandwell has a real cultural and musical heritage, and it’s great to be launching this project for our young people as we celebrate Sandwell’s 50th anniversary.

"The Sandwell on Air radio stall in the heart of the market will be a hub for live performance through the school holiday period so I hope people will visit and share their musical memories."

Kathy Smith, Councillor Bill Galvan and graffiti artist Neoliberalizard at the launch of Sandwell Creates which will feature a series of live music events, workshops and a radio stall to help youngsters get into the arts.

BOC Creative Producer, Diandra McCalla said of the song writing competition: “You could be the writer, singer, composer, producer or instrumentalist. You can apply as an individual, a partnership, or a group. Ideas do not need to be fully formed, but the more you can help us imagine your idea, the better."

Dave Hill said: "What an amazing opportunity to get your music career off the ground.

"I’ve had a blast for the last 60 years doing what I love and I’m all about encouraging young people from the West Midlands to pursue their musical ambitions.

"Sandwell Creates is going to help three individuals or groups to get their song produced, with some fantastic professional support and a cash prize."

Sandwell Creates starts on Thursday at West Bromwich Indoor Markets – the first two youth workshops take place on Saturday - Music Production with DJ Moyma (@djmoyma) and then Thursday March 28 from 12.30-2.30 – Song Writing with Czafari (@czafarimusic).