M5 service station remains closed 12 hours on after 'substantial' diesel spillage

Frankley Services – between Junction 3 for Halesowen/Birmingham and Junction 4 for Bromsgrove – closed as a result of the spillage, which took place at about 7.30pm yesterday.

It was caused by the fuel tank of a HGV car transporter rupturing as it was exiting the services.

A clean-up operation was ongoing through the night.

A spokeswoman for National Highways advised at around 9.15am on Thursday that the service station was still closed but it is expected to reopen later today after the road on site has been resurfaced.

The diesel spillage

One lane of the M5 was closed shortly after the spillage but reopened just after 9pm.

In a statement issued at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, Nicholas Wilcox, National Highways regional operations manager for the West Midlands, said: “A significant amount of diesel has been spilled after the fuel tank of a HGV car transporter was ruptured while leaving the southbound Frankley Services around 7.30pm.

"Due to the scale of the clean-up operation, and to ensure no diesel leaks onto the M5, the southbound side of the services are not expected to reopen for a number of hours.

“National Highways traffic officers have helped those in cars and smaller vehicles to exit the services via an access road and traffic was temporarily held on the M5 to allow HGVs to leave the services via the entrance."