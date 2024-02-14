Boy hurt and taken to hospital after two-car crash in Tividale

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Bury Hill Road and Wolverhampton Road at 10.11am on Wednesday.

Two ambulances attended the scene, where on arrival they discovered one boy who was treated for injuries before being transported to Russell's Hall Hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service announced: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC at the junction of Bury Hill Road and Wolverhampton Road at 10.11am, two ambulances attended the scene.

"On arrival one patient, a boy, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious, before being taken to Russell's Hall's Hospital for further assessment."

Bus services through the route were diverted following the incident, with National Express saying the 12 and 12A services were heavily affected.

The incident has since cleared and all bus services have resumed a normal line of route.