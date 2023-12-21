Ho, ho, ho! Care home resident brings some Christmas joy to children at Sandwell Hospital

Ben Tillson, 77, who lives at Littleton Lodge care home in Hednesford, was joined by ‘Santa’s assistant’ Soni Atwal, the front of house manager at the care home, on his visit.

Ben met each child in the hospital, asking them what they wanted for Christmas.

He said: "I enjoyed every minute of putting smiles on those wonderful faces, they deserved it.

"I was thrilled to be Santa; I have a great affinity with children, and I like to see them smile.

"When my children were young, we had lots of parties, and I would dress up for them too."

Michelle Bywater, manager at Littleton Lodge, added: "It was so heartwarming to see Ben make such special connections with the children in the hospital, it was clear that being Santa made his day as well as the children's.

"We hope the children enjoy the gifts from Littleton Lodge, and that we brought a bit of magic to their Christmas this year."