Consultation launches over future development plans for Sandwell

The draft Sandwell local plan sets out how and where new homes are expected to be built up until 2041, and what land is required to accommodate new jobs.

A consultation, which has launched today, gives people the chance to have their say on the sites that are proposed for development, and where development should or shouldn’t take place in Sandwell.

Sandwell Council has identified enough land to build more than 11,000 new homes by 2041.

However, the authority says that isn’t enough to meet the expected housing needs of the growing population.

Around 97 per cent of these homes will be built on previously developed or brownfield land.

The plan protects the green belt and does not propose any new development within it.

It also sets out how the council will address challenges like dealing with climate change, protecting the natural environment, supporting high streets and encouraging sustainable travel.

The consultation ends on December 18.

People can view the consultation documents and complete the digital comments form by visiting sandwell.gov.uk/planning/sandwell-local-plan

Paper copies of the consultation documents and summary document are also available in all Sandwell’s libraries.

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, Councillor Peter Hughes, said: “I would encourage all Sandwell residents and businesses to look at the draft plan and let us have their views on it.

"This is about our borough’s future so the more people get involved, the better the outcome for all.”

Anyone with issues accessing the consultation documents, or to speak to a planning policy officer, email Sandwell_LocalPlan@sandwell.gov.uk or call 0121 569 4054.

​