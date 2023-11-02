Sandwell Council forcing son to pay back £7,300 after late dad took out disabled facilities grant

In September 2021, Tony Roper agreed to take out an £11,000 grant from Sandwell Council in order to have a stairlift installed in his house in Tipton, as well as to convert his bathroom into a shower room.

The cost of the grant would gradually be worked off over the following decade, or would be cancelled if Mr Roper would "suffer financial hardship" if he were to repay the grant.

The grant would also be cancelled if Mr Roper needed to move properties for the following reasons: to take up or change employment, for physical or mental health reasons, or to live with or near a person who needed care.

Sadly, Mr Roper died in February this year at the age of 82, and Sandwell Council is now demanding Mr Roper's eldest son, Anthony Roper, pay back £7,300 of the grant.

This is despite the fact the shower room and stair lift had significant problems for many months, rendering them "unusable" for months at a time.

Anthony Roper, the son of Tony Roper, told the Express & Star: "My father involved me in all financial decisions but he never told me about this. I was his next of kin and the executor of his will.

"We'd have stopped him if we knew. We'd have converted the back room into his bedroom and he could have used the downstairs toilet.

"He became very ill and confused in his later months. We said in the last year of his life that he wasn't in a fit state of mind.

"Why would a man in his 80s agree to something that tied him into that property for the next 10 years?"

"A catalogue of errors"

Furthermore, Anthony is furious that he is being forced to pay for the adaptations which did not work for months at a time.

He said: "Sandwell Council organised the contractors to carry out the work and they messed it up.

"It was supposed to be a wet room, but he had to put towels on the bathroom door to stop it leaking through the corridor, and it would pour into the kitchen, so he was unable to use his own bathroom for about nine months.

"The stairlift also didn't work for about three to six months. He'd had a triple heart bypass but he was forced to climb the stairs, despite taking out the grant for the stairlift.

"There was a catalogue of errors. In any normal situation, you wouldn't pay out for this."

"He put everyone before himself"

Tony was a veteran fundraiser who raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Sandwell causes, particularly in Great Bridge and Tipton.

He was the former chairman of Great Bridge Traders Association, was an active member of Great Bridge Lions and Tipton Civic Society, and was named Tiptonian of the Year in 2008.

He also fundraised for the upkeep of the Great Bridge lion statues for many years, until he gifted them to Sandwell Council in 2016.

Anthony said: "It makes me really angry. My father did everything for everyone and nothing for himself.

"He met many people in Great Bridge and Tipton, they all knew him. He did an enormous amount of work for charity and the local community, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds, including putting the Lions on Great Bridge Island.

He maintained those lions on the Great Bridge Island through pure fundraising. They weren't council maintained, and then he gifted them to Sandwell Council when he got too old to raise the money. He saved Sandwell Council thousands of pounds maintaining those.

"But Sandwell Council won't wipe out the £7,300 which they're forcing his son to pay back. And yet, if he'd have lived, he wouldn't have had to pay it back as the grant depletes over a period of time and eventually gets written off."

The 54-year-old from Tividale added: "I don't have that sort of money. My dad had to organise equity release to pay off mortgage, so we owe 70k when we can sell house, but can't take the stairlift out without paying Sandwell Council, we can't legally take it out and make it look good, and no one will buy the property because it's land registry locked and because of the stairlift.

"He didn't leave any money behind, I have had to pay for the funeral bills, and we can't sell the house because they have put a land registry block on the property.

"The council gave four exemptions that would have written off the grant, but none of these include the person dying. How do you prove financial hardship for someone who's dead? So they say they can't make an exception."

Anthony went on to say: "Dad always put everyone else before himself. He had seven children, and then my mom and dad divorced and she had two more kids. But because of financial problems, her two daughters would have been taken into care, so my dad took them in and there were nine of us siblings. Rather than them going into a home, he took them in, because that's the kind of man he was.

"He wanted to leave something for everyone. With children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, there are 40 of us. As his eldest son, I'm the one left to look after everyone."

"Outrageous"

Shaun Bailey, MP for West Bromwich West, has hit back at the decision made by the local authority, and told the Express & Star: "This is typical of Sandwell Council. They're not thinking with their heads properly.

"Tony Roper gave back so much for his community for over 40 years. The council didn't provide a basic service and now they're pursuing his family for money, which quite frankly they don't have and shouldn't have to pay back. It's outrageous.

"Sandwell Council aren't reading the room. They should apply the discretion they do have and do use in other circumstances. "

"A responsibility to apply our policies"

A spokesperson for Sandwell Council said: "We acknowledge the work Mr Roper did for the community and this is greatly appreciated. However, we have a responsibility to apply our policies transparently and fairly to all.

"The circumstances in which we are able to waive repayment conditions related to Disabled Facilities Grants are set out in national legislation, and Mr Roper's family have not provided us with information that shows they meet them.

"It is not possible for us to use our discretion in this instance. We must follow these criteria to be equal in our approach in all cases, particularly as this policy helps to ensure funding for future adaptations is available when needed."

The council claims that the bathroom adaptations were made in March 2022 and that Mr Roper told the council about the issues, which were then addressed in July 2022. They claim to have no record of complaint or issues with the stairlift.

Veteran fundraiser Tony Roper raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for causes in Great Bridge and Tipton during his lifetime, including putting the infamous lions on Great Bridge Island and fundraising for their upkeep for many years. In the last 18 months of his life, Mr Roper agreed to take out a Disabled Facilities Grant, following contact from Mr Roper to the Council’s Adult Social services department. An Occupational Therapist visited Mr Roper in September 2021 to undertake a medical assessment, who recommended a stairlift and level access shower to meet Mr Roper’s needs which Mr Roper agreed to during the assessment. As a result, Mr Roper agreed to take out an £11k grant from Sandwell Council to make these adaptations in his home.

Furthermore, Mr Roper and Shaun Bailey argue that the works carried out by the contractors selected by Sandwell Council were inadequate. Mr Roper could not use his own bathroom for approximately 6-9 months as a result of the work done because water would flood out into the corridor and down into the kitchen. The stairlift did not work for approximately three to six months due to issues with a radiator and an issue with a pipe near the electrics. Therefore, Mr Roper and Shaun Bailey argue that Mr Roper's next of kin is being forced to pay for a service which failed Mr Roper and caused additional stress during the last year of his life.

Finally, Mr Roper's family expressed concerns for Mr Roper's mental judgement during the last few years of his life. Anthony Roper claims he was involved in all financial decisions his father made except for this, and questions why anyone in their 80s would tie themselves to a financial agreement keeping them in the same property for the next 10 years.

Both Anthony Roper and MP Shaun Bailey have appealed to Sandwell Council and the Chief Executive, Shokat Lal, but the appeals have been denied.