Delight as first ever females qualify to be apprentices at Black Country construction firm

Jasmine Goddard, aged 18, with her fellow Doocey Group apprentices at Sandwell College Engineering Faculty

The Doocey Group's latest cohort of apprentices have just started at Sandwell College after an open day sparked massive interest with local young people wanting to enter the construction industry.

Nearly 120 hopefuls took part in the group's pre-apprenticeship scheme throughout the summer which included a three week practical trial to rate their suitability.

The final 12 chosen for the apprenticeship scheme included two females, for the first time ever, to the delight of Doocey Group development manager Roger Summers.

He told the Express & Star: "The pre-apprenticeship was attended by young people ranging from 16 to 24 years of age and we have appointed 12, including for the first time two female apprentices for Doocey Group.

"But they definitely not the last – but make no mistake these ladies, Jasmine and Shelby, will be trailblazers for us."

He added: "We would love to be able to take everyone on, but we only have a limited amount of apprentice places available.

"During this week we facilitated them in sitting their CSCS qualification card, National Water hygiene, first aid and health and safety qualifications so they had credentials which would help them to secure other roles in construction if unsuccessful on our programme."

He added: "They also walked away with a reference from Doocey Group stating their attendance, qualifications gained and the fact they did not get an apprenticeship had no bearing on their ability just we could not offer everyone a places.

Shelby Goddard, aged 18, said: "I am so proud to be one of Doocey's first two female apprentices. Knowing we are both here on merit feels a great achievement."

The apprentices are being trained at the state-of-the art Phoenix Centre at Sandwell College in West Bromwich.

Doocey Group Head of HR Kirstie Stuart said: "The pre-apprenticeship for the 119 would not have been possible without funding from West Midlands Combined Authority and the assistance of Sandwell Council and Sandwell College.

"It has been a real local partnership to provide opportunities for local young people, and seeing our first ever females qualify to be apprentices is fantastic."