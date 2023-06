Drivers in Sandwell who perform illegal U-turns or stop in yellow box junction could soon be fined by the local council

Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury. Photo by George Makin. The papers, to be debated by Sandwell councillors at next week’s cabinet meeting, show the local authority will apply to the government for enforcement powers to fine reckless drivers.