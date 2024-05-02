Beloved Rowley Regis centenarian celebrates milestone birthday in 'vibrant atmosphere'

Beloved mother Nancy Smart celebrated her 100th birthday in style at the Newbury Manor Nursing Home in Oldbury on April 20, surrounded by 'joy, laughter, and cherished memories'.

The vibrant atmosphere of the occasion was set by her family and the dedicated staff, who organised a 'delightful' party with colourful balloons, cakes, food and drink. Nancy also received cards from a Sandwell primary school.

Born and raised in Overend, Cradley, Nancy's life was enriched by her passion for floristry and her active involvement with the local greengrocers.

She is said to have a love for walking and singing, and was involved with the Hurst Green Women's Institute.

Nancy was married to her late husband Norman for 54 years in a marriage that was 'filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments'.

Together they raised a loving family of two children, Janet and David, who live nearby and visit her regularly.

Reflecting on her extraordinary milestone, Nancy expressed her disbelief at reaching the century mark and delight at a birthday card received from none other than King Charles.

Janet and David conveyed their 'heartfelt gratitude' to the team at Newbury Manor for an unforgettable celebration for their mother.

They said: "It's been fantastic to celebrate with mom, and we'd like to say thank you to the team at Newbury Manor for making her birthday so special as well as the cards and well wishes sent by the children from St Philip's Catholic Primary School."

As family and friends gathered, the atmosphere of the party was said to be 'brimming with warmth, love, and appreciation for a life well-lived'.

Kam Kaur, home manager at Newbury Manor, said: "We had an absolutely wonderful day with Nancy. We always make birthdays very special for our residents and take these big milestone events very seriously on the celebration front and involve friends and family and the wider community too.

"We all wish Nancy continued happiness and good health."