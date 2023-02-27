Smoke control area on way for Sandwell in crackdown on unauthorised burning in homes

Sandwell Council House

Sandwell Council is planning to scrap its current 51 smoke control orders – mainly in Great Barr and Black Heath – to make way for a smoke control area.

The move would make it illegal for residents and businesses to emit smoke from chimneys unless using specifically approved appliances or authorised fuel.

Unauthorised fuels such as wood can only be burned in exempt appliances whilst approved fuels, such as types of charcoal, can be burned in any appliance.

Sandwell Council bosses have now given notice of their intention to scrap the current orders and push ahead with the smoke control area expected this year.

A spokesman for the authority said: "We are proposing to make the whole of the borough a Smoke Control Area which means that residents and businesses would not be able to emit smoke from a chimney unless they were burning authorised fuel or using ‘exempt’ appliances e.g. DEFRA-approved wood burners and stoves.

"If the whole of the borough were to become a Smoke Control Area it would be the same as two of our neighbouring authorities, Birmingham and Dudley."

The reasons for the move are to cut down on pollution, with fine particulate matter – PM2.5 – being released when wood and coal is burnt, with the invisible particles having the potential to cause damage to every organ in the human body.

A study has revealed the greatest source of the particulate is areas like Sandwell, with 25 per cent coming from domestic burning. Breathing in the substance can result in coughs, dizziness, inflamed airways and shortness of breath.

It can also increase the risk of pneumonia, COPD and lung cancer as well as cause heart disease and stroke leading to early death. The impact of PM2.5 can be particularly harmful to children and young people as it can aggravate and cause conditions such as asthma as well as stunting lung growth and cognitive development.

It is expected the restrictions – which people could face up to £1,000 for breaching – will come into operation six months after being backed by the Government.

Meanwhile copies of the new plan can be inspected free of charge during normal office hours until April 11 at the One Stop Shop at Oldbury Council House.

And it can be checked at libraries including Blackheath, Bleakhouse, Central Library, Cradley Heath, Smethwick, Tipton and Wednesbury as well as the authority's website.

Any person who will be affected by the order may object by April 11 by giving notice in writing either by email to Air.Quality@defra.gov.uk or in post to Air Quality and Industrial Emissions, Defra, Seacole Building, 2 Marsham Street, London SW1P 4DF.