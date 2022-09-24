Academy and orchestra to work together in first-of-it's-kind development

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 21/09/2022 Ground breaking at the new Shireland CBSO Academy which will open in September 2023 and is a brand-new school in West Bromwich, run by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) and Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust. Pictured from the CBSO are left, Charlotte Skinner and Bryony Morrison with Sir Mark Grundy..

The unique Shireland CBSO Academy will be the newest addition to Sandwell Schools, offering a unique spin on teaching by collaborating with City of Birmingham Symphonic Orchestra.

While operating as a standard school, the unique partnership promises to bring a special twist to learning, offering young people from all background the opportunity to achieve at an elite and national level.

Principle Designate, David Green, said: "The new school will have a full national curriculum. We have a very strong partnership with City of Birmingham Orchestra that will create a unique learning environment.

"We will be focusing on developing the skills that music has to teach. Skills like time keeping, discipline and team work."

The Academy is set to become the first school in Britain to be established in collaboration with an orchestra and will spell a radical change in how they teach music.

Mr Green said: "The collaboration means we will have master-classes with professional musicians. Each child will be offered the chance to take vocal lessons or learn musical instruments."

The School will offer places to Sandwell borough, and the rest if the West Midlands area. Mr Green said: "I want to express that we will serve any student from the West Midlands.

"Most secondary schools serve an immediate mile or two, this school is for all of Sandwell, and for all of the West midlands.

"We do have a selective audition process, but want to welcome anyone with a passion or a talent for music."

The learning facility will feature a state-of-the-art music and recording studio, multiple music classrooms and a gigantic purpose build three-story music theatre.