Celebrations at the park as the Games begin

Beth Evans, front, with Matthew Woodhouse and Paul and Janka Elsegood with Edith, six, from Rowley Regis

Hundreds of people have headed to Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich to take in the spectacle of the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony and celebrate the start of the Games.

A big screen was set up at the park with entertainment provided for families who did not have tickets to the opening ceremony about six miles down the road at the Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr. Sandi Dangerfield, from Oldbury, was among them and she said she was pleased to share the evening with her children.

She said: “The atmosphere has been great and it has a real community feel to it, plus it’s nice to be able to celebrate after the last few years.”

Janka Elsegood, from Tipton, said: “My parents actually have got tickets to watch the opening ceremony live, so we wanted to watch it all together as a family with our children. I’m excited about the Games.”

Bernie Stephens, from Quinton, was there with friends and family and said it was a great occasion for children.

She said: “It’s great to share it with my kids, plus the park is a great open space.”