Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Severe blaze which ripped through Smethwick flat believe to have started accidentally

By Nathan RoweSandwellPublished:

A fire which ripped through a flat Smethwick is believed to have started accidentally.

West Midlands Fire Service
West Midlands Fire Service

A man, a woman and two boys received treatment at the scene after they managed to escape the fire at a flat on Bearwood Road.

The man was taken to hospital, suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

Crews from six fire stations arrived at the property on Bearwood Road within five minutes and quickly brought the blaze under control.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "The upper floor of the flat was completely destroyed by fire and collapsed into the first floor.

"Our investigators have confirmed that the fire started accidentally."

Meanwhile the community in the area have rallied around the young family, offering them support and essential items.

At this time, no pinpoint cause of the fire has been identified.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News