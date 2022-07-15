Severe blaze which ripped through Smethwick flat believe to have started accidentally

West Midlands Fire Service

A man, a woman and two boys received treatment at the scene after they managed to escape the fire at a flat on Bearwood Road.

The man was taken to hospital, suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

Crews from six fire stations arrived at the property on Bearwood Road within five minutes and quickly brought the blaze under control.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "The upper floor of the flat was completely destroyed by fire and collapsed into the first floor.

"Our investigators have confirmed that the fire started accidentally."

Meanwhile the community in the area have rallied around the young family, offering them support and essential items.