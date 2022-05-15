Notification Settings

Police incident causes closure of stretch of motorway

By Nathan Rowe

A police incident has caused the closure of the M5 northbound.

The M6 motorway
The M6 motorway

The stretch of motorway is closed from Junction 1 to the M6 link roads and from the M6 southbound, Junction 8 to M5 Junction 1.

Central Motorway Police Group is currently at the location and dealing with the incident.

Drivers have been advised to allow extra time for journeys and to seek alternative routes where possible.

National Highways and West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

