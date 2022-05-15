Police incident causes closure of stretch of motorway

The stretch of motorway is closed from Junction 1 to the M6 link roads and from the M6 southbound, Junction 8 to M5 Junction 1.
Central Motorway Police Group is currently at the location and dealing with the incident.
Drivers have been advised to allow extra time for journeys and to seek alternative routes where possible.
National Highways and West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.