Sandwell landlords ordered to pay £11k court bill for housing tenants in 'dangerous' building with 'serious damp and mould'

Joint landlords Tarsem Singh and Harsimran Kaur, from West Bromwich, were fined for placing tenants in the building, despite there being an emergency prohibition order in place preventing the property being used to live in, Dudley Magistrates Court heard.

The council shut the building down on January 12, 2023, after finding it in such a poor state that it posed an immediate risk to the occupants.

The authority then took legal action against the landlords following an inspection of the closed building.

The council found the landlords had ignored the prohibition order and placed tenants back into the building, risking their safety in doing so.

Singh and Kaur were ordered to pay fines and surcharges amounting to a total of £11,455.39.

Both re-let their ‘G’ energy rated property, after Sandwell Council shut down the property and had rehoused the family of five that had been living there.

The property was found by the council to have been neglected and was in such a poor condition suffering from serious damp and mould as well as other serious hazards, resulting in the building being closed.

Neither defendant attended court, with the council making an application to prove in absence, which was granted by District Judge Wheeler.

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of this case, showing the council’s absolute determination to fight for the rights of tenants in Sandwell ensuring that rogue landlords cannot get away with putting their tenants at risk in dangerous housing.”

