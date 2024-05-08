Dreams joins livery company

Dreams, which employs 2,300, has its factory at Granada Trading Estate, Park Street, Oldbury.

The Furniture Makers’ Company is the City of London livery company and charity for the furnishing industry.

Dreams, established in 1987 and headquartered in High Wycombe, is owned by Tempur Sealy. It has a network of 209 stores and warehouse and support functions and sells around 14,000 mattresses, bases and headboards per week nationwide.

The business also has an ecommerce platform.

The workshop in Oldbury makes 290,000 mattresses and more than 200,000 divan bases and headboards a year. The business also has 11 delivery centres and a fleet of 155 home delivery vehicles.

Michael Dingwall, director of production and quality at the Dreams bed factory, said: “We’re excited to be joining the prestigious Furniture Maker’s Company as a corporate member. We chose to join the historic livery company because of the rich community that is fostered by other corporate partners, supporters and freemen.

“As the UK’s leading bed company, we hope to contribute our expertise and broaden our own knowledge through networking with some of the most well-respected companies in the industry. Through this membership, we are looking forward to taking a more active role in the sector and supporting The Furniture Makers’ Company’s initiatives.”

Dreams will be formally welcomed as a corporate member at an admission ceremony in June at Furniture Makers’ Hall, London. Michael Dingwall, director of production and quality, Shelly Dickinson, head of people and Kelly Davis, head of internal and corporate communications will be admitted as corporate liverymen and personally welcomed by the Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company.

Corporate membership provides opportunities for leading businesses from the trade to support The Furniture Makers’ Company’s charitable activities, get involved with civic events and network with other members.

“We are proud to add another much-loved British brand to our diverse roster of businesses which showcase the talent within our industry,” said Amanda Waring, Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company.

“Over a history of almost 40 years, Dreams has evolved into one of the UK’s most recognised bed specialists and we look forward to the company helping to drive the continued success of the sector.”