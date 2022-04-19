Blind Dave promises to power through the pain to raise cash for disabled children

The Mayor of Colditz Robert Zillman bids farewell to the team

Dave Heeley and his team have already passed the 200 mile mark and are still in Germany.

Reflecting at the end of another long day on the road, during which a few German drivers got a tad annoyed with the bike riding heroes, Dave remembered why he is doing the challenge.

He said: "Its been tiring, there is no doubt about it. The few days in Colditz was a great team building exercise and it was lovely the Mayor said goodbye to us.

"But the lads have been tremendous, everyone has played a part, the banter has been brilliant. I am doing this for the Albion Foundation, I am doing this as a blind person, as an ambassador for disabled person.

"The Foundation helps disabled kids to try and live a normal life, they help with sports, they help young disabled kids the chance to breathe."

He added: "I'm not looking forward to the next six days but it has got to be done, it is going to be hard but we will do it."

Team Blind Dave are hoping to raise £75,000 for the Albion Foundation and have just passed the £15,000 mark.