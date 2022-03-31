First LGBT+ Mayor of Sandwell set to be appointed

Councillor Richard Jones, who represents Old Warley

Councillor Richard Jones, who currently serves as deputy mayor for Sandwell and represents Old Warley, was put forward at a meeting last night.

His consort will be councillor Richard McVittie, who represents the Newton ward.

He will be officially selected by Sandwell council tonight, before it is put to a vote by councillors at the next full council meeting.

If approved, he will become the first LGBT+ mayor for Sandwell and the Black Country.

Councillor Jones said it was an “honour and privilege ” to be nominated as the next mayor.

“It is an honour and privilege to be the next mayor of Sandwell subject to full council approval. Sandwell is a rich and diverse community and growing up as gay lad I looked for positive role models on tv, in politics and in the community and found few,” he said.

“This is why I joined politics so that I could be a positive role model and an advocate for our diverse community. By Sandwell having the first openly gay mayor and consort, I hope we will be sending a positive message of tolerance and acceptance for everyone in our community.

“Sandwell is a great place to live. With us having a Commonwealth venue here in Sandwell we will be sending a clear message of our commitment to inclusion, equality, and diversity, to those Commonwealth countries where is it still criminalised to be homosexual.

“It is also extra special that I am mayor this year as it is exactly 50 years since the first pride march. I am humbled to continue to serve all the culturally rich, proud and fabulous communities we have in Sandwell.”

The other candidates, Wednesbury North councillor Peter Hughes and Smethwick Parbinder Kaur, were also nominated.

Councillor Hughes said he had withdrawn at the last minute, citing personal reasons, but added he thought councillor Jones would make “a good mayor”.

Councillor Kaur added she was happy for councillor Jones to be nominated.

“I support Richard and it’s good to see gay people coming forward. I have only been a councillor since last year, and it was a good experience to nominate myself,” she said.

“The best candidate won, and I am happy for him. I am hopeful to try again next year or to try for the deputy mayor position.”

While the role is non-political, the mayor presides over meetings of the council. They attend events across Sandwell, and also represents the borough at functions outside Sandwell involving local residents and organisations.

The nomination for the next mayor will be made official at the next general purposes and arbitrations committee tonight. (31)