Football match raises money in memory of Tividale man who died in his sleep

Pictured with the teams are centre left, Carrie Ashmore and Lisa Lowe

Much-loved Eddie Moore, from Tividale, died on January 14, aged only 36. He had moved to live with friends in Suffolk in December

Friend Carrie Ashmore, aged 38, from Tividale, said: "Eddie suffered from diabetes and was a friend to many people in the Sandwell area.

"He died in his sleep and the actual cause of his death is not yet known.

Eddie Moore

"I grew up with Eddie and we were best friends from eight years of age.

"We were shocked by his sudden death and decided to hold the football match to raise funds to hold a special service and scatter his ashes in the Garden of Remembrance in West Bromwich.

"This was where his mother's ashes were scattered and we want to give Eddie the send off he deserves.

"We think that this will probably take place sometime in March."

Carrie added: "We were absolutely delighted with the turnout of about 200 supporters for the football match held at Tividale Football Club on Sunday despite the bad weather.

"The teams and supporters wore T-shirts bearing a picture of Eddie, and the Red team beat the White team, scoring seven goals to five.

"During the fundraiser there were raffles and we went around with buckets for donations.