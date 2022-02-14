Garden waste collections to start again in Sandwell

Residents have been informed that their first collection date will, however, depend on the schedule for the area.

Dates are to be posted on the council's website from February 25.

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, Sandwell Council cabinet member for environment, said: “As we look forward to the brighter days of spring, gardeners will be thinking about getting their gardens ready for the start of the growing season.

"They will welcome the return of garden waste bin collections starting from the end of this month.

“I would urge people to put their garden waste, including grass cuttings, hedge and shrub clippings, weeds, leaves, windfalls, and cut flowers, in their garden waste bins ready for collection.”

He has reminded residents that garden waste can be stored in the correct bins until collections restart or can be taken to the tip in Oldbury.

Alternatively, this can be placed on a compost heap or bagged up until collections begin, when people should empty it out of the bag and place it into their garden waste bin.

He has also reminded residents that if they plan on going to the tip with waste they will need to book an appointment via the website.