Work set to begin on new signposted walking route in Smethwick

By Sue Smith

It is a case of best foot forward as work is set to begin on a new signposted walking route in Smethwick.

Smethwick Rolfe Street station
Sandwell Council is planning to create the route which will take walkers from Smethwick Rolfe Street Railway Station to the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

Signposts will direct people along the one-and-a-quarter mile walk.

These will take people along the quieter residential street between the railway station and the hospital and through the Windmill Eye estate.

Footways and pedestrian crossing points will also be improved along the route.

These will include new surfacing and installation of tactile paving, which consists of textured ground surface indicators.

The surface is aimed to help pedestrians with visual impairments when approaching crossing points.

Work is expected to be completed between March and April this year and officials have said that this will be done with "minimal disruption".

The project is part of Phase 3 of the Smethwick Connected: Active Travel Corridor Improvements as part of the Towns Fund; a national government fund that supports local economic growth, boosting regeneration and local connectivity.

Further phases of the project aim to improve cycling and walking connectivity in Smethwick.

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, the council's cabinet member for environment, said: “Walking is one of the easiest ways to get more active.

"The new walking route from Smethwick Rolfe Street Railway Station to the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital will help many people on their journey to better health.

“The route is included in Sandwell’s Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan.

"This aims to develop more cycling and walking routes, improve the walking environment and increase walking uptake among residents.”

By Sue Smith

Reporter

