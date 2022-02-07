Arrests made after disorder in Rowley Regis street

The men, aged between 18 and 24, were arrested from a car after the incident on Limes Avenue last night around 11.25pm
They were detained on suspicion of affray as West Midlands Police launched an investigation and appealed for information.
A statement read: ’"At around 11.25pm we received several reports that gunshots had been heard in the area and further reports that a car had collided with another car that had hit a house.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the police website or call 101 quoting log 3948 of 6 February. "