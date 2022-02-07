Arrests made after disorder in Rowley Regis street

Arrests made in Rowley Regis after disorder

The men, aged between 18 and 24, were arrested from a car after the incident on Limes Avenue last night around 11.25pm

They were detained on suspicion of affray as West Midlands Police launched an investigation and appealed for information.

A statement read: ’"At around 11.25pm we received several reports that gunshots had been heard in the area and further reports that a car had collided with another car that had hit a house.