Arrests made after disorder in Rowley Regis street

By Paul JenkinsSandwellPublished:

Four men have been arrested in Rowley Regis where gunshots were heard and a car hit a house.

The men, aged between 18 and 24, were arrested from a car after the incident on Limes Avenue last night around 11.25pm

They were detained on suspicion of affray as West Midlands Police launched an investigation and appealed for information.

A statement read: ’"At around 11.25pm we received several reports that gunshots had been heard in the area and further reports that a car had collided with another car that had hit a house.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the police website or call 101 quoting log 3948 of 6 February. "

