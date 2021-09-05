Motorcyclist dies after coming off his bike as police launch investigation

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/01/2018..Murder scene - Willows Road, Walsall.

The 38-year-old rider crashed on Aldridge Road, Oscott, Great Barr, just before 3am.

Paramedics battled to save him but he died at the scene, where a bunch of flowers has now been left.

An investigation has now been launched into what happened and police have appealed for information.

Sergeant Julie Lyman from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance following this tragic incident.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

“We’re working hard to find out how the collision happened. If you were in the area at the time and either saw what happened or have dash cam footage, please get in touch.”

People with information can contact via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am – midnight or alternatively can call 101 anytime, quoting incident number 446 of 05/09/21..