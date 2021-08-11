Mad O’Rourkes pies proves a hit with coast tourists

Dieter Botchett with Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory owner Peter Towler outside the Aberdovey pub

Tipton based Mad O’Rourkes iconic dishes such as the steak and stilton 'Posh ‘n’ Becks' and curry pie 'Andy Murrary' are now being sold at a pub on the seafront at Aberdovey, in Wales.

The resort is a popular destination for holidaymakers from the Midlands and now the town's The Britannia Inn is selling the pies which are ordered through the factory's new Pies by Post venture.

Pub owner Dieter Botchett explained that he wanted to offer an instantly recognisable brand to the many tourists arriving from the region and that the pies went down especially well with the beer he also serves on tap from Marstons Brewery.

He says the response has been overwhelming with tourists being delighted and surprised they are able to enjoy a pie made in Tipton on the Welsh coast.

Mr Botchett, 58, says: "I was looking for a brand that would sit well with our customers that comes from the Midlands. Midland pies sit very well with us as the Mad O’Rourkes brand is instantly recognisable.

“The pies are selling really well. We rotate the different flavours they offer, but the steak and stilton, the minted lamb and the vegetarian 'Eeny Meeny Beeny' have been very popular.”

And he is no stranger to the area having previously worked as a sales executive for Banks’s Brewery before moving to Aberdovey in 1989.

Bosses at Mad O’Rourkes, in Hurst Street, Tipton, set up the Pies by Post scheme in the coronavirus lockdown and which allowed fans from all over Britain to order them.

Pie factory owner Peter Towler says: “We’re delighted to be filling tourists’ tummies with our delicious handmade pies.