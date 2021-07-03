Birmingham councillor demands answers on school transport amid Sandwell Council controversy

Sandwell Council House.

The decision to choose North Birmingham Travel to run school transport in Sandwell, despite it being run by a former council employee who was named in a report on land deals, is being looked at by officials at the authority following an Express & Star investigation.

Councillors had been advised to approve the contract last month before new council leader Rajbir Singh stepped in to defer the decision amid growing pressure. The issue has since been raised in Parliament by West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards and commented on by Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Of four contracts, worth more than £20 million over four years, three were due to go to North Birmingham Travel and the other to County Cars, also run by Azeem Hafeez. He is the son of former Sandwell Council deputy leader Mahboob Hussain and both were named in the controversial Wragge report on land deals at the authority. Mr Hafeez denied any wrongdoing.

Councillor Singh has ordered a review of how the decision was reached while scrutiny chiefs are also set to look at it, following accusations council officers are "looking after their mates".

Councillor Alex Yip.

The ripples of the controversy have now reached Birmingham, where questions are being asked about North Birmingham Travel's contract in the city for transport for children with special educational needs, thought to be worth around £400,000.

Councillor Alex Yip, shadow cabinet member for children's wellbeing, said he wanted answers about relationships between company bosses and West Midlands Labour figures.

He said: "I'm calling for an immediate review into a contract awarded by the Labour council to North Birmingham Travel worth nearly £400,000 after allegations have emerged in neighbouring Sandwell of 'extremely troubling' procurement procedures.