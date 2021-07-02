Sandwell Council bosses call for bin row resolution to avoid strike action

Bin workers could strike. Sandwell Council House.

Bin workers taking part in a ballot on whether to walk out following allegations workers who spoke out about safety issues were threatened and disabled staff who shielded during the pandemic sacked.

Serco, which is contracted by Sandwell Council to run waste services in the borough, has refuted the allegations and said it is "disappointed" by the strike ballot. An overwhelming 98 per cent of union members voted in favour of a ballot.

Any action could start in August and threatens to cause huge disruption for households in the borough.

Sandwell Council officials said the dispute was a matter for Serco but that they hoped a resolution could be found to avoid strike action.

A previous bin strike planned after Serco removed two bin rounds was called off in January after the firm agreed to re-instate them.

A Sandwell Council spokeswoman said: “This is a matter for Serco to resolve with their employees, however we will continue to work with our partners at Serco and hope that they can work with their employees and the trade union to resolve these matters quickly without disruption to our residents.”

Justine Jones, GMB regional organiser, said: “GMB members have had enough and are flexing their industrial muscle.

“They now face crippling industrial action and inconveniencing the people of Sandwell if they do not address these concerns.”