Council leader attacks company running its leisure centres over 'fire and rehire tactics'

Portway Lifestyle Centre

Rajbir Singh said he was "outraged" at Sandwell Leisure Trust (SLT) over changes to contracts which saw workers go on strike last week.

SLT runs nine leisure centres in Sandwell on behalf of the borough council but is an independent company. It followed previous action in April.

Union bosses say workers such as swimming instructors, lifeguards and receptionists were told if they did not accept the new agreements, which will affect pay, their jobs could be at risk.

Councillor Singh, who recently took over as leader, has now stepped in, saying the authority does not "approve of this practice".

Sandwell Council leader Rajbir Singh is outraged at what's going on

He said: “I am outraged that Sandwell Leisure Trust is using ‘fire and rehire’ tactics in their discussions with their employees which has forced some employees to take strike action.

“To be clear, Sandwell Leisure Trust is not operated by the council but I will be writing to their CEO to make it clear that, as the commissioning authority, we do not approve of this practice and I will urge them to seek to reach agreement through consultation and negotiation rather than in this way.”

The trust runs nine centres across the borough, including Smethwick Baths, Langley Swimming Centre and Haden Hill Leisure Centre.

Unison has condemned the use of “fire and rehire” tactics which force staff to accept unfavourable new terms, including no longer being paid nationally agreed rates.