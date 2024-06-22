'We called her Poppy' Growers play part in naming site's tiniest allotment member

When allotment members James and Kayleigh were thinking of a name for their second child it was the suggestion coming from all quarters.

The newborn had been nicknamed Pop in the womb, her three-year-old sister Sylvie wanted her to be called Poppy and it was the top suggestion on the allotment members’ group chat when news of the birth was announced.

Plus the Roots Allotments site in Sugar Loaf Lane, Stourbridge, was packed with poppies – a one-in-five-year phenomenon to have such an abundance of the bright red blooms, according to a foraging expert.

“It was a beautiful coincidence,” said the 45-year-old filmmaker father of baby Poppy, who made a swift arrival at the family’s Oldswinford home on June 5 at 12.44pm. She was born in six minutes at 43 weeks exactly and weighed 9lb 6oz.

“We joked on the allotment group chat that we hadn’t settled on a name and several people mentioned lots of flower names but Poppy was top of the list.

“I replied saying she had actually been called Pop whilst she had been in the womb so this was a top contender. Plus it would make an awesome baby photo at the allotment.”

And it was decided. Poppy Eloise it was, much to the delight of growers who have since inundated the couple with kind comments. In response James said: “Thanks so much for the messages guys. The allotment has become such a special place for us. It already plays a huge part in our three-year-old’s life and I can’t wait to learn and grow with our newest team member!”

James and actress Kayleigh, 38, signed up to a plot at Roots in October and have been thoroughly enjoying the fruits of their labour.

“Sylvie absolutely loves the allotment and going there is our special time together,” James explained. “We’ve been out in all weathers and just have the best time. It is a wonderful way to educate Sylvie about where food comes from. We are passionate about nutrition and can’t wait to get Poppy involved too.” Allotment manager Dave Cox said Poppy was the second Sugar Loaf baby born since the nine-acre former potato field opened in September. He said: “Congratulations to James and Kayleigh. How the name came about is a really special thing for them and a great story to tell Poppy in years to come.”