'We gave away free pints when Jude Bellingham scored in the Euros – and we'd do it all again'

The goal by Jude Bellingham in the 13th minute of England's 1-0 against Serbia at the European Championships was celebrated by more than 100 fans at the Green Duck Brewery in Stourbridge on Sunday night.

As well as being the latest big moment for the Stourbridge-born 20-year-old, it was also a chance for those watching at Green Duck to claim a free pint, which taproom owner Alex Hill said was thanks to a promotional idea.