I visited Stourbridge to talk to voters ahead of the General Election and this is what they had to say

Views were fairly mixed, from individuals being undecided who to vote for to people more concerned with issues which affect their area directly.

Ann and David Richards run a childcare business in the area and have done for 27 years and are finding the current economic climate tough.

They are passionate about local issues and are part of a litter picking group in the community. At the moment they are not intending to vote.

Concerns for small business owners: David and Ann Richards..

Ann said: "We are doing ok but it is hard going, we kept open through Covid when others had to shut and but since then it has been tough and we are having to work harder than ever.

"We have always voted Conservative but they have done nothing over the last few years to convince us to vote for them and from what we have heard Labour won't either.