'We're giving away free pints if Jude Bellingham scores in Euro 2024'

Fans watching the games in the Green Duck Beer Company's bar in Rufford Road will be able to claim a token for a free pint of the brewery's Blonde beer if the Real Madrid star nets in one of England's games.

The first match is against Serbia on Sunday, kicking off at 8pm.

Jude Bellingham

The lucky fans will be able to use the token at the next game England play.