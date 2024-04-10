Watch: Shocking moment 'stolen' car hits wall and parked car in Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Honda four-by-four is seen travelling along Oakfield Road and veering off the road onto the pavement.

The video then shows the car crossing an area of grass and continuing onto Worton Road.

The car then hit a wall and crashed into a Nissan Juke parked on the drive of a house with enough force to push the vehicle over a neighbour’s wall.

The parked car was pushed over a neighbour's wall

Mark Farnan, from West Midlands Police said: “We received a call that a car had crashed on Worton Road, Stourbridge just after 3pm on Saturday 30 March.

“No one was reported injured but damage was done to a parked car and a nearby property.

“The occupants of the car that crashed, which was reported stolen from an address in Stourbridge overnight, fled the scene.”

The video emerged as frightened residents in the area spoke anonymously of a rise in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Police confirmed there had been an increase in crime but say they are taking action to tackle offenders by issuing warning notices and working with Dudley Council on possible eviction against tenants who are in breach of the rental agreements.

Damage after the car crashed into a wall on Worton Road

Mr Farnan added: “We can assure residents that we are working hard to tackle neighbourhood crime but much of what we do is unseen by the public.

“We monitor crime reports on a daily basis to identify any emerging trends, putting plans in place and dedicating resource where appropriate.

“We welcome information that is passed onto us by residents and we will follow lines of enquiry but it’s important that we have robust information so we have the best possible chance of identifying and arresting offenders.”

Anyone with information about the incident in Worton Road is asked to call 101 or use Live Chat on the WMP website and quote log 2614 of 30 March.