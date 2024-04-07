Green-fingered growers gather for grand opening party of new allotments site

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mayor of Dudley Andrea Goddard cut the ribbon with garden shears to declare Roots Allotments in Sugar Loaf Fields, Stourbridge, officially open on Saturday.

The site, one of four the Roots team have developed across the country, actually got off the ground in September when many of the 150 existing plots were snapped up by a variety of experienced and novice gardeners.

Mayor Andrea Goddard cuts the ribbon with Roots co-founder Ed Morrison and site manager Dave Cox

And around another 100 plots are now being added to the former potato field in Sugar Loaf Lane so more people can get involved.

Site manager Dave Cox

The mayor said: “It’s been wonderful meeting people who have formed an amazing new community of growers.

The allotment in Stourbridge

"If I had more time I think I would get stuck in myself.”