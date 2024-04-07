Railway line set to be closed for day after train fault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The branch line between Stourbridge Junction and Stourbridge Town has been left unable to run due to the fault and has caused services to be ceased on the line for the day.

West Midlands Railway has confirmed that a rail replacement service has been put in place until the end of the day.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a fault on this train between Stourbridge Junction and Stourbridge Town platform, the line is blocked.

"Rail replacement has been ordered to replace the service until end of day."