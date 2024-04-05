Woman in her 60s suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision took place at the junction of Chawn Park Drive and Ham Lane, Pedmore, just after 1pm on Thursday.

Ambulance crew rushed to the scene where they discovered a pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she remains on Friday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a woman who was the pedestrian. She was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to her at the scene which continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she was conveyed for further treatment.”

West Midlands Police confirmed it is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the force added: "The driver of the car has been spoken to by officers and is assisting with enquires."