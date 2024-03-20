Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at car repair garage in Wordsley – with homes evacuated
About 40 firefighters battled a blaze in Wordsley with homes in the area evacuated.
By Emma Walker
It broke out on Tuesday evening and residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed.
This incident involved smoke coming from a car repair garage. A spokesman said: "Residents were evacuated as a precaution, due to the amount of smoke.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the garage with hose reel jets. A single car within the garage was on fire.
"At approximately 10:15pm, we began scaling down the incident thanks to the quick work of the crews on scene. There were no reports of any casualties. Local residents have been able to re-enter their homes.
"We will remain in attendance as we draw the incident to safe conclusion."
More to follow.