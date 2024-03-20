Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at car repair garage in Wordsley – with homes evacuated

It broke out on Tuesday evening and residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed.

This incident involved smoke coming from a car repair garage. A spokesman said: "Residents were evacuated as a precaution, due to the amount of smoke.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the garage with hose reel jets. A single car within the garage was on fire.

"At approximately 10:15pm, we began scaling down the incident thanks to the quick work of the crews on scene. There were no reports of any casualties. Local residents have been able to re-enter their homes.

"We will remain in attendance as we draw the incident to safe conclusion."

More to follow.