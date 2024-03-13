More than £200,000 could be spent on revamping Stourbridge town centre, improving footpaths and new cycle route

The cash is to be allocated on two schemes in Stourbridge from a levy on developers building in the borough.

Developers given planning permission to build large developments must contribute a charge to the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) pot.

The fund had nearly £350,000 in it at the start of 2024, with people invited to apply for funding for projects which improve infrastructure in the borough or benefit the community.

Dudley Council’s ruling cabinet will be asked to approve plans to spend £204,344 of that to meet funding gaps for two schemes.

It is proposed to spend £120,000 on improvements to Fountain Square at the Ryemarket in Stourbridge town centre.

A further £84,344, if approved, will be spent on improving the footpath and installing a cycle route along Lowndes Road in Wollaston.

The two projects scored the highest on a matrix ranking system used by council officers to determine which projects should get funding.

The CIL has funded projects including improvements to Shell Corner in Halesowen and a flood alleviation scheme at The Delph in Brierley Hill.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, said: “The two projects being put forward have scored the highest on an in-depth matrix ranking system used by our officers to determine which schemes should get funding.

“This cash will bridge funding gaps that are currently preventing the projects from going ahead, and so I welcome the proposals and expect cabinet to back them at the meeting.”

The proposals will be discussed at the next meeting of Dudley Council’s cabinet.

It takes place at 6pm on March 20 in committee room two at Dudley Council House in Priory Road.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.