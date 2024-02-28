Diversion signs in place and busier traffic following road closure

The A456 between Kidderminster and West Hagley has become a busier road after becoming part of the diversion route following the closure of a section of the A448 between Kidderminster and Bromsgrove.

The road is part of a 12-week, 22-mile diversion from the closure on the A448, which sees the road closed from its junction with Harvington Hall Lane to its junction with Dobes Lane near Chaddesley Corbett for replacement water main works by Severn Trent Water and which started on February 19.

Any motorist following the planned diversion will take a route along the A448 Bromsgrove Road and Comberton Road to the A449 Chester Road North, then north up the A456 Birmingham Road to West Hagley.

From there, motorists will follow the A491 Stourbridge Road and Sandy Lane to M5 junction 4, then follow the A38 Birmingham Road and Bromsgrove Eastern Bypass before returning to the A448 Stratford Road, Market Street and Kidderminster Road.

Diversion signs can be seen all along the route, which takes motorists past Blakedown and onto the roundabout at West Hagley, with routes towards Stourbridge and the M5.

The works road will be closed for three months while water replacement works take place, with the closure expected to be in place all day and night.

Traffic Bromsgrove, a data traffic information group, said: "The closure will be in place 24/7 and there will be no through route to Kidderminster between Harvington Hall Lane and Dobes Lane."

To find out more about the diversions, go to one.network/?tm=136486981