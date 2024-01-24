Witness said she thought she saw defendant with weapon before teenager was stabbed in Stourbridge

But she couldn't say for certain that it belonged to Josh Edgington, who is on trial for the murder at Coventry Crown Court for the murder of Joseph Riches in Coventry Street, Stourbridge, on the evening of Saturday July 15.

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was meant to meet up with Edgington, Dray Simmonds and two others at Stourbridge bus station, where they would then go for a 'session' of drinking in Halesowen.

Edgington, of Hallewell Road, Winson Green and Simmons of Dixons Green Road, Dudley both 19, and two 16-year-olds who cannot be named, have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Joseph Riches on the evening of Saturday July 15.