Pictured: Face of man who went on three-month shoplifting spree in Black Country town

Steven Parkes, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half months at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 31-year-old stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from two convenience stores and a petrol station in the Stourbridge area between October and December last year.

Following interviews with staff, a review of CCTV footage and enquiries among the community, police located Parkes at an address in Stourbridge and arrested him on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court the following Monday where he pleaded guilty to 23 counts of shoplifting.

Sergeant Imran Mohammed from our Stourbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Parkes’ shoplifting binge cost local stores thousands of pounds worth of stock, but as well as the financial impact, his actions also caused distress to staff members so we’re pleased to see him locked up.

“We’re well aware of the disruption and upset that shoplifting causes and we work hard to identify and deal with those who are responsible. We’re also working with shops and other local businesses to provide crime prevention and safeguarding advice through the Stourbridge Business Watch group, which we helped launch last October.”